MME Group, Inc. Announces Phil Boeke as President
MME Group, Inc. Announces Phil Boeke as PresidentVADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MME group inc., a leading full-service medical device and consumer product contract manufacturer, announced that Phil Boeke has been named president of the company. An experienced executive, Boeke will succeed Owner Robert Archambault as president and assume the new responsibilities. He was previously the director of human resources.
Boeke has a BA in Human Resources from Metropolitan State University, and has previously served in executive roles as HR director and vice president of HR within the manufacturing industry.
Archambault states, “Phil has been with MME in a leadership role since 2018. He’s brought a skill set and experience from previous roles as a high-level executive. Phil has embraced our culture, helped to install and manage many new programs and processes, while simultaneously enhancing programs already in place to continue our push for cultural excellence.” Archambault is maintaining his role as owner & CEO.
Boeke, a resident of Hugo, MN, is looking forward to his new responsibility as president. “MME is a special place, we are fortunate to have a talented and dedicated team who take pride in producing really important products. It’s a team effort, and we’ve consistently provided industry leading in-house solutions for our customers, while maintaining a positive and fun atmosphere. He continues, “My focus is on continuing to ensure a fantastic culture for our employees while growing MME through the partnerships we have with current customers as well as establishing new relationships.”
MME group is headquartered in Vadnais Heights, MN, and specializes in full-service contract manufacturing for medical devices and consumer products. MME has become a leader in the industry by offering vertically integrated solutions for customers from their headquarters in St. Paul, MN, where product development, production, assembly and the distribution of medical devices and consumer goods occur all from one MME location. Learn more about MME at www.mmegroupinc.com.
