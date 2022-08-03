Hemotek’s Powdered Oxygen Ox66® Successfully Tested as a Respiratory Therapeutic
The pre-clinical research results demonstrate efficacy in models of pulmonary dysfunction, consistent with previous Ox66® research results of in vivo testing.FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemotek’s Powdered Oxygen Ox66® Successfully Tested as Respiratory Therapy / Key research completed for both oral and IV administration of Ox66® in vivo.
Hemotek, LLC is pleased to announce two recently peer-reviewed published studies with Ox66®, Hemotek’s novel “powdered oxygen” product, in models of pulmonary dysfunction. The titles and links to the articles are as follows:
1) Evaluation of an Injectable, Solid-State, Oxygen-Delivering Compound (Ox66) in a Rodent Model of Pulmonary Dysfunction-Induced Hypoxia, MILITARY MEDICINE, 2022 MAR 12, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35284916/;
2) Gavage approach to oxygen supplementation with oxygen therapeutic Ox66™ in a hypoventilation
rodent model of respiratory distress, ARTIFICIAL CELLS, NANOMEDICINE, AND BIOTECHNOLOGY 2021, VOL. 49, NO. 1, 709–716, https://doi.org/10.1080/21691401.2021.2013251.
This research conducted in 2020 and 2021 was focused on determining how the therapeutic rapidly oxygenates the body both systemically and at the microcirculatory level. The pre-clinical research results demonstrate efficacy in models of pulmonary dysfunction, consistent with previous Ox66® research results of in vivo tests.
“Ox66® is potentially a ground-breaking therapeutic in the relief of respiratory ailments, especially for the most vulnerable patients and based on the success of these studies we are confident that Ox66® can help in all stages of respiratory distressing pathologies,” said Brooks Bash, CEO of Hemotek.
“The finds in these two articles are fascinating, and it’s supported by the number of views that these articles are tracking online. The oral route appears to be an effective option when the pulmonary system, which is the primary system to re-oxygenate the red blood cells, is compromised. The IV results are very encouraging considering that a much smaller amount of Ox66® was given than the gavage study. The medical need for an oxygenating IV fluid that does not require a cold chain storage is extremely high for both civilian and military sectors,” said Bjorn Song, PhD, CEO of Song Biotechnologies.
As a non-toxic, powdered form of diatomic oxygen, research has shown that Ox66® delivers significant amounts of oxygen under both oral and intravenous administration. The goals of these most recent research efforts are to continue to build on previous research that has shown Hemotek’s Ox66® can be a viable therapeutic when the body is in need of additional oxygen, and importantly, when the lungs are compromised and/or not fully functioning.
ABOUT Hemotek, LLC
Hemotek, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is a veteran-led, small business that produces the revolutionary patented product Ox66®, the only non-gaseous form of oxygen known to be in existence. With a mission to ease suffering and improve quality of life for humanity, Hemotek is fully dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of oxygen products to include oxygenated therapeutics, from prevention to treatment, through a novel and superior approach of providing oxygen to all living things. Hemotek’s current oxygen supplement, O2Boost®, is available for consumers in the capsule form and further R&D information on Ox66®, the key ingredient in O2Boost®, is available at www.O2Boost66.com. In addition to respiratory testing, Hemotek is developing plans to further research critical and traumatic wound/burn care, extending the "Golden Hour", use as a Resuscitative Fluid, Traumatic Brain Injury, and viral therapeutics. Ox66® has been extensively tested in numerous applications for both safety and efficacy. See https://www.O2Boost66.com https://www.hemo2.com
ABOUT Dr. Song and Song Biotechnologies, LLC
Dr. Song is a research physiologist with 15+ years of in vivo experience in cardiovascular research, hemorrhage control and resuscitative medicine, oxygen therapeutics and microcirculation. Considered an “oxygen therapeutic” expert, he has worked with most, if not all, hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers, perfluorocarbons and other types of oxygen carriers. Song Biotechnologies, LLC is an innovative East Coast based Contract Research Organization (CRO) that was founded in 2015 with a vision of providing the research community direct access to the highest level of in vivo microcirculatory analysis through intravital and epi-illumination techniques. Our mission is to provide a full spectrum of solutions consisting of both standard and novel technologies that improve the performance and operational effectiveness of our clients and scientific collaborators.
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Ox66® as a potential therapeutic for patients with respiratory issues and/or low oxygen levels, and reflects Hemotek's current beliefs. ###
Leslie Peters
Hemotek, LLC
+1 972-478-4365
leslie@hemo2.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn