Hemotek Signs Support Agreement With ASK Telemarketing
Hemotek signs with ASK Telemarketing for 24x7 customer care for novel O2Boost™ Oxygen Supplement.FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frisco, Texas – July 13, 2022 Hemotek LLC is delighted to announce a customer care agreement with ASK Telemarketing Inc. The support agreement allows ASK Telemarketing to provide ongoing customer sales and service for Hemotek’s O2Boost™ Oxygen Supplement, as well as for future Hemotek products being produced for select markets. O2Boost™ Oxygen Supplement (capsule) contains Hemotek’s novel ingredient Ox66®, aka “Powdered Oxygen”, the first of its kind to carry and deliver diatomic oxygen in a powdered form. Patent-backed, with over a decade of research, O2Boost™ is designed to help reduce fatigue, enhance stamina, speed recovery, or simply boost energy.
“Given that the broad-ranging benefits of O2Boost™ are virtually unknown to the general public, we felt it important to provide a real human for folks to talk with about our product. ASK Telemarketing has an established record of delivering excellent customer responsiveness with live agents answering calls and providing support on a 24x7 basis," said Brooks Bash, CEO of Hemotek. "We believe this new partnership is a perfect fit as Hemotek strives to deliver an outstanding customer experience for our growing base."
“Oxygen has unique antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties, and works to help protect your immune system. We are extremely honored to be chosen by Hemotek as their customer care partner, and excited to help bring this ground-breaking product to the community” said Rick Burley, President of ASK Telemarketing Inc. “With the recent successful conclusion of the O2Boost™ soft-launch, we feel confident our seasoned team is fully trained and ready to support this very unique product for a larger audience.”
About Hemotek LLC
Hemotek, LLC is a Texas-based company, owner and exclusive manufacturer of a novel powdered form of oxygen called Ox66®. Hemotek’s break-through product O2Boost™ is the world’s first encapsulated form of true molecular oxygen designed to provide the body additional oxygen so your cells can function at their optimum for increased health and vitality. See https://o2boost66.com phone +1-855-476-8080.
Hemotek’s mission is to improve the quality of life for humanity through all of our oxygen products. Hemotek is fully dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of oxygen products to include oxygenated therapeutics, from prevention to treatment, through a novel and superior approach of providing oxygen to all living things. Ox66® has been extensively tested in numerous applications for both safety and efficacy. See https://hemo2.com.
About ASK Telemarketing Inc
ASK Telemarketing Inc. is a leader in providing customer care solutions and services on a global basis. With over 30 years of reliability and unparalleled customer service, ASK Telemarketing Inc. continues to invest and develop new solutions for their customers. See https://asktelemarketing.com.
Leslie Peters
Hemotek
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn