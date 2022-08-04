WeCare tlc announces Dr. Thuc Huynh as Medical Director
Dr. Huynh brings nearly 15 years’ experience in clinical operations, leadershipALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeCare tlc, a leading provider of onsite health centers and near-site workplace health centers, welcomes Dr. Thuc Huynh as its new Medical Director.
Dr. Huynh is a board-certified family physician with nearly 15 years’ experience in clinical operations and leadership. WeCare tlc will be leveraging her experience in developing hybrid care models as well as her passion, skills and expertise in medical informatics to expand the company’s digital health capabilities, complementing the advanced primary care centers that WeCare provides to clients.
“We’re excited to bring Dr. Huynh to the team and are confident her expertise will help distinguish WeCare tlc above our competitors,” said Raegan Le Douaron, president and CEO of WeCare tlc. “Her experience will be vital as we work toward developing our hybrid care models and expanding our telehealth options, which will provide more access to quality care beyond our onsite health clinics and near-site healthcare centers as well as save clients time and money.”
Her expertise is in understanding inter-state virtual health practices' unique and complex challenges. She has advised virtual practices on regulatory compliance, policies and procedures and product development as well as developed and delivered training for clinicians to deliver quality care as a virtual practitioner.
Dr. Huynh’s experience and passion for using digital health to reduce wait times, expand access to quality care and track treatments will play an integral part as WeCare tlc develops a hybrid healthcare model for clients.
“I look forward to working with WeCare tlc to provide patients with more healthcare access options, including virtual healthcare,” said Dr. Huynh. “I believe our clients and patients will find having more ways to access healthcare outside of traditional office visits will make receiving the quality care they deserve quicker, easier and much more convenient.”
Dr. Huynh holds a bachelor’s degree in health science and M.D. from the Medical University of the Americas, and completed the RCRH Family Medicine Residency program, graduating as chief resident. She holds several certifications from Epic including Physician Builder, Epic Classicist and Smartforms.
For more information on WeCare tlc, visit https://wecaretlc.com.
About WeCare tlc
WeCare tlc is a leader in advanced primary care onsite health centers, onsite health clinics and near-site healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced health heath care costs by 20 percent and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
+1 407-339-0879
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other