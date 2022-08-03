New partnership brings voice and customer experience together for complex industries
Partnership increases reach into and improves ability to serve complex industries, including insurance, banking, capital markets, healthcare and life sciences.
We’re thrilled that NovusNorth has selected Voicify as their platform of choice for adding voice to the impressive digital experiences they are building for their clients.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voicify, a conversational AI platform used to deliver custom voice assistants, and NovusNorth, a digital experience consultancy, announced a limited partnership to serve their clients better. NovusNorth specializes in omnichannel customer experiences for digital products that deliver business outcomes, focusing on adding conversational voice interactions as a layer in the overall customer experience.
— Jeff McMahon, founder and CEO of Voicify
Both firms have headquarters in Boston, Ma, but serve clients across North America and beyond.
As a solution integration partner, Voicify will tap NovusNorth to help new and existing Voicify platform users with the design and creation of enterprise custom voice assistants. At the same time, NovusNorth will introduce Voicify to new opportunities within their exciting portfolio of new and existing clients.
“We’re thrilled that NovusNorth has selected Voicify as their platform of choice for adding voice to the impressive digital experiences they are building for their clients,” said Jeff McMahon, founder and CEO of Voicify. “Their expertise in financial services and focus on the conversational elements of customer experience align well with the work we’re doing at Voicify.”
NovusNorth recently published Trends in Voice, Discover How to Use Voice to Engage With Your Customers. In it, they explore the concept of voice as customer experience with leading voice researcher and author Susan Westwater.
In 2022, Voicify has doubled down on providing a solution that allows digital consultancies and brands to create and publish enterprise-owned, custom voice assistants that become a seamless and cohesive layer of the overall experience they provide customers. They recently discussed this topic with their client, Volkswagen, at the 2022 Voice Global conference.
“We’re excited to partner with Voicify to bring omnichannel experience to the financial services market,” said David Cowing, CEO of NovusNorth. “By adding Voicify’s platform into our portfolio of offerings, we’re better able to deliver seamless, omnichannel customer experiences that allow our clients to make life easier and more delightful for their customers. Voicify’s channel agnostic approach to enabling voice interactions matches our customer-centric approach and our desire to support our clients across various voice delivery modalities.”
About Voicify
Voicify, LLC is the world’s only end-to-end solution for creating, managing, and optimizing enterprise-owned voice assistants. Our platform enables brands to create highly engaging and personalized voice experiences that can be automatically deployed to web and mobile products and services and a broad array of voice platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IVR telephony systems, and more.
Learn more at www.voicify.com.
About NovusNorth
NovusNorth is an outcome-oriented experience consultancy that designs and develops digital products and business applications that are front-office and customer-facing. Capabilities include strategy, design, technology, and product management. Building on decades of experience helping firms compete and delight their customers, they’ve created a new way of delivering digital applications that starts with metrics and embeds measurement throughout the process. NovusNorth specializes in designing and delivering easy-to-use solutions for complex industries such as insurance, banking, capital markets, healthcare, and life sciences.
Learn more at www.novusnorth.com
David Cowing
NovusNorth Consulting, Inc.
dcowing@novusnorth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn