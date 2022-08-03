WEBINAR: WIDA Screener Online

The WIDA Screener Online is Maine’s statewide English language proficiency screening assessment for students in Grades 1-12. As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) multilingual learner identification policy, all students with a primary/home language other than (or in addition to) English must be screened to determine whether they quality for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) services.

In order to support schools in administering the WIDA Screener Online to multilingual students, the Maine DOE is offering a WIDA Screener Online overview webinar on August 26th from 1-2:30pm, facilitated by Lori Hanna, WIDA Professional Learning Specialist. Register by August 12th.

Agenda:

Describe the purpose and uses for WIDA Screener Online

Discuss the connection between the English Language Proficiency levels that are targeted in specific test items and Screener Scoring Scales for speaking and writing

Consider the format, expectations of the WIDA Speaking Scoring Scales, and how to administer the speaking test then practice evaluating student responses

Explore the format, expectations of the WIDA Writing Scoring Scales, and how to administer the writing test then practice evaluating student responses

Examine the format of the listening and reading test

Discuss the components of the WIDA Accessibility and Accommodations Framework, and usage of universal tools and accommodations

Locate WIDA AMS functions for Screener scoring and reports

Explore the logistics for preparing to administer in the training course on the WIDA website

If you have any questions about this training, or about multilingual learner identification, contact April Perkins at april.perkins@maine.gov.