AACUC 24th Annual Conference Comes to St. Pete Beach, Florida

AACUC 24th Annual Conference "Reunite & Reignite" August 23-27, 2022

Anchor Award-Winning Organization Seeks to Reunite and Reignite Its Members and Credit Union Enthusiasts Post-Pandemic

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a goal of reuniting and reigniting its members, partners and friends post-pandemic, the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) will host its annual conference August 23-27 in St. Pete Beach, FL at the TradeWinds Island Resort, where attendees will continue to explore being Bold, Mindful and Brave as part of the AACUC’s Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, celebrate the credit union industry’s brightest talent and legends at AACUC’s signature award ceremonies and galvanize small credit union CEOs at an inaugural pre-conference summit. Trellance, a Florida based company and formidable partner to AACUC is the Conference Presenting/Title Sponsor.

The annual conference is the first major in-person event for the organization since the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to host more than 300 attendees, nearly 60 speakers and numerous sponsors and exhibitors throughout the week-long, family reunion style conference. Similar to past AACUC annual conferences, the organization will host the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony, honoring Tyrone Muse of Visions Federal Credit Union.

New this year, in partnership with CUNA Mutual Group, Inclusiv and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), is the Small Credit Union Summit, where CEOs of credit unions with less than $100M in assets are invited to solve three compelling problems with experts from a variety of disciplines.

“We are so excited to be back in person and to create an opportunity for our long-time members and supporters and our newest members and supporters to fellowship, network and learn from each other and to do it all beachside,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO. “The week will be a memorable experience as we recognize Tyrone Muse with the 2022 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award, induct six Hall of Fame inductees, celebrate the Anchor Award with our members, introduce small credit union CEOs to new solutions and of course expand our conversations around diversity and inclusion.”

Conference keynote speakers and topics include:

• Emma Hayes, Chief Culture Officer at SECU – "Does Your Culture Support Your Strategy?"

• Todd Harper, National Credit Union Administration Board Chairman – "NCUA is Your Friend"

• Rodney Hood, National Credit Union Administration Board Member – "Conference Reflections We were Bold. We were Brave. We were Mindful."

• Tony Moore, Culture Architect – "Let’s L.E.A.D.: Deepening Our Impact by Being Bold, Mindful & Brave"

• Milton Hunt, Motivational Speaker – "R3: Remember, Reinvent, Remain Relevant!!"

• James Pogue, President/CEO of JP Enterprises – DEI 2.0: Accelerating with Assessment and Action

• Mike Schenk, Credit Union National Association Deputy Chief Advocacy Officer for Policy Analysis and Chief Economist – "What in the World?!@#! Economic Update"

• Maurice Smith, CEO of Local Government Federal Credit Union and Civic Federal Credit Union, and Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO - "The CUInsight Experience LIVE with Randall Smith"

Other notable sessions include the panel "Insightful Leadership: African-American CEOs of Billion Dollar CUs", AACUC’s "Late Night with Kevin" series that provides members with intimate conversations on African-American and LatinX topics that are sensitive but relevant to professional development and social responsibility and Conference Reflections. With nearly 30 pre-conference and breakout session speakers, attendees will have a chance to hear about wide-ranging topics technology and automation, cryptocurrency, multicultural research and business strategy, the war for talent, building wealth, LGBTQ+ allyship, health and wellness, Bank Secrecy Act Compliance, teambuilding, data analytics and so much more.

Pre-conference activities for all attendees include a historical tour at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, golf outing at The Vinoy® Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort and Golf Club and #DEITuesday Game Night on August 23 plus a financial education reality fair for local high schoolers, Bank Secrecy Act Compliance session, Stump the Chump Live! executive coaching session, AAUCC Regional Chapter meet-and-greet, new member/first-time attendee orientation and AACUC 2022 Showcase on August 24.

For more information and to register, visit www.aacuc.org/annual-conference.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.