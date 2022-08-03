AUSTRALIAN INSPIRED NEW YORK CITY BASED WATTLE CAFE JOINS FORCES WITH CATERPLACE
Why not take the headache out of catering or group orders and let Wattle and Caterplace work with you”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Owned, Australian-inspired wellness brand known for creating food with simple whole ingredients, Wattle Cafe Murray Hill, is launching a partnership with Caterplace, the leading catering app for office deliveries in NYC.
Caterplace and Wattle Cafe’s, 519 3rd Avenue, NY location have joined forces to bring healthy, nutritious food to a bigger and wider audience. As people come back from vacation and into their offices we want to make that transition as seamless and comfortable as possible. In providing access to the foods you have been used to when working from home, coming back to the office shouldn’t feel so stressful. In partnering with Caterplace we want to take the fuss out of catering or group orders to leave you to focus on doing what you do best. Follow the link below to see how to place your first order and enjoy.
If ever you are in Murray Hill, please come by our cafe and enjoy some Australian inspired food and coffee with us. As a brand that takes inspiration from our founders Australian roots, our food is prepared from simple whole ingredients.
The Wattle mission is to nurture, so we have worked to create a menu that shines a light on those ingredients. No dish is made with more than a handful of ingredients and each can be easily recognised. Some of the amazing ingredients we use include Maca Root, Cacao, Blue Algae, Turmeric, Nuts, and Acai. Oh and did we mention we only use Organic Maple Syrup.
For more information on products to purchase and learn more about Wattle Cafe, please visit https://www.caterplace.com/home/caterer_details/wattle-cafe-murray-hill
About Wattle Cafe
Founded by Australian Ana Ivkosic, a former International banker turned health coach, the mission at Wattle is to make simple wholesome food inspired by Australian roots, that is accessible to the community. Cafe locations: 9 Rector St, New York, 519 3rd Ave, New York, and 351 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City. Some of Wattle's favorite snack items can also be purchased online at https://www.wattlecafe.com. Wattle Cafe is a woman-owned migrant lead business local business that began in NYC in 2017.
