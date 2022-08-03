RevolutionHER™ IS THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE THE 35 FINALISTS FOR THE 2022 RevolutionHER™ AWARDS
Winners will be announced LIVE at the 2022 RevolutionHER™ Summit in Toronto at the historic Fairmont Royal York on Friday Sept 23rd -Saturday Sept 24th, 2022TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevolutionHer™ is celebrating their 12-year anniversary in style this year by breaking their own record and selecting 35 Top Finalists to be in the running for
the 2022 RevolutionHer™ Awards, which celebrates the most powerful, innovative, dedicated, and impactful female and youth leaders from across North America.
As a globally-recognized, socially driven media company, RevolutionHer™ was created by Founder and CEO Maria Locker with the mission to uplift, empower and amplify women and youth voices globally through impactful events, mentorship and resources.
Welcoming over 1,500 nominations, a selection of 200 Top Nominees advanced, gaining over 40,000 public votes within one week, as well as accumulating impression ratings from a selection committee, helping to narrow down the finalists roster.
The 35 Top Finalists will be vying for one of five prestigious awards, including over $60,000 in combined prizing, and will be evaluated by an expert panel of respected judges based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, sales, leadership, and scalability.
Without further ado, the finalists are for the 2022 RevolutionHer™ Awards are:
RevolutionHER™ Trailblazer Award in Entrepreneurship:
Claudia Poulin – EVIVE NUTRITION – Montreal, QC
Colette Courtion – JOYLUX INC – Seattle, WA
Elizabeth Rogers – CREAMALICIOUS INC – Liberty Township, OH
Jayne McCaw – JAYNE’S LUXURY RENTALS – Port Carling, ON
Margaret Coons – NUTS FOR CHEESE – London, ON
Marnie Rabinovitch Consky – THIGH SOCIETY – Toronto, ON
Robin Kovitz – BASKITS INC – Toronto, ON
Shontay Lundy – BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN – Van Nuys, CA
RevolutionHER™ Impact Award in Entrepreneurship
Erin Kleinberg – SIDIA INC – Toronto, ON
Evonna Keuhner – ANOVÉ, LLC – Los Angeles, CA
Karen Lee and Tanya Lee – LEZÉ THE LABEL – Richmond, BC
Dr. Kristian Edwards – BLK + GRN – Kettering, MD
Mikayla Zazon – HEALTH UNDEFINED LLC & THE ROSE RETREATS LLC – Columbus, OH
Priyanka Naik – CHEF PRIYANKA/THE SPICY MANGO FOODIES LLC – New York, NY
Rizala Carrington – REWIRE FITNESS – Fontana, CA
RevolutionHER™ Impact Award in Leadership
Bahiyah Robinson – VC INCLUDE – San Francisco, CA
Francesca Reicherter – INSPIRING MY GENERATION – Parkland, FL
Jennifer Stojkovic – VEGAN WOMEN SUMMIT – Los Angeles, CA
Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko – CANADIAN ASSOCIATION FOR GIRLS IN SCIENCE – Toronto, ON
Lisa Mae Brunson – WONDER WOMEN TECH – Long Beach, CA
Sara Cunningham – FREE MOM HUGS – Oklahoma City, OK
Shayla Oulette Stonechild – MATRIARCH MOVEMENT – Montreal, QC
Tosca Reno – TRIM – Caledon East, ON
RevolutionHER™ “Momentum” Award for Small Businesses
Angie Tran – KIND LAUNDRY – Stouffville, ON
Ann Dunning and Christina Kelmon – VAMIGAS – Alamo, TX
Jessica Kwong – JACK & FRIENDS – Little Neck, NY
Mallory Leblanc – WILDPIER BEAUTY – Halifax, NS
Mitchella Gilbert – OYA FEMTECH APPAREL – Los Angeles, CA
Rhaelyn Gillespie and Jessica Sheppard – MINTIER – Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Styawat Leigh Joseph – SKWALWEN BOTANICALS – Squamish, BC
Stefanie Loukes – RABBITTOWN BEVERAGE CO – Fredericton, NB
RevolutionHER™ Community Vision Award for Youth
Daisy Hampton – INCLUDING YOU – New York, NY
Paola Ochoa – TEEN BOSS BABES – San Diego, CA
Sarah Syed – YOU ARE THE CHANGE – Toronto, ON
Tamia Coleman-Hawkins – MIA’S TREATS DELIGHT – Florissant, MO
The 2022 RevolutionHER™ Award winners will be announced at the 2022 Annual RevolutionHER™ Summit taking place LIVE in Toronto on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, 2022 at the historic Fairmont Royal York.
For information on the 2022 RevolutionHer™ Awards, please visit revolutionher.com/awards
To interview Maria Locker about the Awards, the state of entrepreneurship and leadership, the impact female entrepreneurs have as economic drivers, or how effective resources can enhance inspiration, community and education for all women in every aspect of their life, please contact:
Dessy Danishwar, Media Relations
Dessy@FrontDoorPR.com
905.805.1024
RevolutionHer™
RevolutionHER (revolutionher.com) is a media company that has supported over 60,000 women and
youth worldwide, advocating on behalf of global issues facing females, and providing impactful
events, programs, and support resources within an inclusive and safe community to uplift, empower
and amplify women's voices globally.
Dessy Danishwar
Front Door PR
