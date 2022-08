RevolutionHER™ IS THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE THE 35 FINALISTS FOR THE 2022 RevolutionHER™ AWARDS

2022 RevolutionHER Finalists

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevolutionHer™ is celebrating their 12-year anniversary in style this year by breaking their own record and selecting 35 Top Finalists to be in the running forthe 2022 RevolutionHer™ Awards, which celebrates the most powerful, innovative, dedicated, and impactful female and youth leaders from across North America.As a globally-recognized, socially driven media company, RevolutionHer™ was created by Founder and CEO Maria Locker with the mission to uplift, empower and amplify women and youth voices globally through impactful events, mentorship and resources.Welcoming over 1,500 nominations, a selection of 200 Top Nominees advanced, gaining over 40,000 public votes within one week, as well as accumulating impression ratings from a selection committee, helping to narrow down the finalists roster.The 35 Top Finalists will be vying for one of five prestigious awards, including over $60,000 in combined prizing, and will be evaluated by an expert panel of respected judges based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, sales, leadership, and scalability.Without further ado, the finalists are for the 2022 RevolutionHer™ Awards are:RevolutionHER™ Trailblazer Award in Entrepreneurship:Claudia Poulin – EVIVE NUTRITION – Montreal, QCColette Courtion – JOYLUX INC – Seattle, WAElizabeth Rogers – CREAMALICIOUS INC – Liberty Township, OHJayne McCaw – JAYNE’S LUXURY RENTALS – Port Carling, ONMargaret Coons – NUTS FOR CHEESE – London, ONMarnie Rabinovitch Consky – THIGH SOCIETY – Toronto, ONRobin Kovitz – BASKITS INC – Toronto, ONShontay Lundy – BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN – Van Nuys, CARevolutionHER™ Impact Award in EntrepreneurshipErin Kleinberg – SIDIA INC – Toronto, ONEvonna Keuhner – ANOVÉ, LLC – Los Angeles, CAKaren Lee and Tanya Lee – LEZÉ THE LABEL – Richmond, BCDr. Kristian Edwards – BLK + GRN – Kettering, MDMikayla Zazon – HEALTH UNDEFINED LLC & THE ROSE RETREATS LLC – Columbus, OHPriyanka Naik – CHEF PRIYANKA/THE SPICY MANGO FOODIES LLC – New York, NYRizala Carrington – REWIRE FITNESS – Fontana, CARevolutionHER™ Impact Award in LeadershipBahiyah Robinson – VC INCLUDE – San Francisco, CAFrancesca Reicherter – INSPIRING MY GENERATION – Parkland, FLJennifer Stojkovic – VEGAN WOMEN SUMMIT – Los Angeles, CALarissa Vingilis-Jaremko – CANADIAN ASSOCIATION FOR GIRLS IN SCIENCE – Toronto, ONLisa Mae Brunson – WONDER WOMEN TECH – Long Beach, CASara Cunningham – FREE MOM HUGS – Oklahoma City, OKShayla Oulette Stonechild – MATRIARCH MOVEMENT – Montreal, QCTosca Reno – TRIM – Caledon East, ONRevolutionHER™ “Momentum” Award for Small BusinessesAngie Tran – KIND LAUNDRY – Stouffville, ONAnn Dunning and Christina Kelmon – VAMIGAS – Alamo, TXJessica Kwong – JACK & FRIENDS – Little Neck, NYMallory Leblanc – WILDPIER BEAUTY – Halifax, NSMitchella Gilbert – OYA FEMTECH APPAREL – Los Angeles, CARhaelyn Gillespie and Jessica Sheppard – MINTIER – Sault Ste. Marie, ONStyawat Leigh Joseph – SKWALWEN BOTANICALS – Squamish, BCStefanie Loukes – RABBITTOWN BEVERAGE CO – Fredericton, NBRevolutionHER™ Community Vision Award for YouthDaisy Hampton – INCLUDING YOU – New York, NYPaola Ochoa – TEEN BOSS BABES – San Diego, CASarah Syed – YOU ARE THE CHANGE – Toronto, ONTamia Coleman-Hawkins – MIA’S TREATS DELIGHT – Florissant, MOThe 2022 RevolutionHER™ Award winners will be announced at the 2022 Annual RevolutionHER™ Summit taking place LIVE in Toronto on Friday September 23rd and Saturday September 24th, 2022 at the historic Fairmont Royal York.For information on the 2022 RevolutionHer™ Awards, please visit revolutionher.com/awardsTo interview Maria Locker about the Awards, the state of entrepreneurship and leadership, the impact female entrepreneurs have as economic drivers, or how effective resources can enhance inspiration, community and education for all women in every aspect of their life, please contact:Dessy Danishwar, Media RelationsDessy@FrontDoorPR.com905.805.1024RevolutionHer™RevolutionHER (revolutionher.com) is a media company that has supported over 60,000 women andyouth worldwide, advocating on behalf of global issues facing females, and providing impactfulevents, programs, and support resources within an inclusive and safe community to uplift, empowerand amplify women's voices globally.