iSwiss is an innovative platform for banking and insurance services on the launch pad

An innovative system that simplifies and facilitates the life of customers, who find all the services they need on a single platform: iSwiss.

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation that is every day, for this Swiss group led by the entrepreneur and CEO, already known to the masses thanks to the cover dedicated to him by Forbes, Christopher Aleo.After having changed the financial and credit system for SMEs until now excluded from the possibilities reserved for multinationals, after having introduced the concept of securitization as an alternative to bank credit for companies, today Christopher Aleo is ready once again to revolutionize the market."Innovation and simplicity are the founding values ​​of our project" explains Christopher Aleo, "apps and the convenience of online are positive things, but customers sometimes need to find themselves in front of a human being who can interact and not an "aseptic" bot.This is why in our proposal we combine the convenience of online with a "boutique" service where the customer can go in person for the most personal needs, such as the deposit or withdrawal of cash, and the analysis of their financial and investment needs. ".A solution that differs according to the need. Starting with the insurance one, thanks to Insurtech, a multilingual platform on which you can insure everything, from tangible assets (from cars to planes) to financial ones."The optimization of our services allows us to save money that we deliver in the form of favorable conditions to our customers," says Christopher Aleo, "our most requested service? Surely credit insurance, a solution that strengthens and protects relationships with people ".Not just insurance, but also a new approach to the issue of non-performing loans.iSwiss is specialized in the provision of credit lines to individuals who have been excluded from the credit system due to past bad debts."We are faced with a system that does not give second chances," says Aleo, "banks record and keep the names of those who made mistakes for years, excluding them from receiving loans for long periods, in a sort of perpetual sentence, equivalent to a bad payer fire branding ".In the disbursement of loans, iSwiss uses a set of innovative criteria that do not only look at a person's past, because according to Aleo and his team, those who make a mistake once are not guaranteed to be wrong forever, but are based on an evaluation of a potential cash flow. This value is what will then be the basis for deciding the amount of the loan.“Thanks to this system”, concludes Aleo, “we can also provide loans to those who have been excluded from the rigorous and“ unhuman ”traditional finance”.