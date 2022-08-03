Employers and Employees now have access to 401(k) plans with direct exposure to Bitcoin.
Participants in a 401(k) plan can allocate up to 10% of their account to Bitcoin alongside a diversified mix of mutual funds
Adding a reasonable allocation (≤10%) of Bitcoin to any well diversified portfolio has shown improved portfolio performance, on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, over a long time horizon.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers now have the ability to offer 401(k) plans with direct exposure to Bitcoin. Digital Asset Investment Management (DAIM) out of Newport Beach, CA offers participants the ability to hold Bitcoin in their 401(k). The options are based on a traditional 60/40 (stock/bond) portfolio with an added exposure of Bitcoin (up to 10% of the overall allocation). While some people may feel that holding Bitcoin in a retirement account is too risky, DAIM’s CEO Bryan Courchesne sees it much differently. “Adding a reasonable allocation of Bitcoin to any well diversified portfolio has shown improved portfolio performance, on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, over a long time horizon. Given where we are in the Bitcoin cycle, forward returns for the next 5 years will help provide an immense benefit to the value of the plan.” History has shown that over the last 10 years portfolios with Bitcoin have been more rewarding than those without. This product is especially enticing for employers with a relatively young workforce as there is a distinct possibility the adoption of Bitcoin increases exponentially over the next 20-30 years. This is a new and exciting way to set your employees up for retirement.
— Bryan Courchesne
The strategy was built using low cost mutual funds from Vanguard and spot Bitcoin, bought on a licensed US exchange. DAIM has gone through multiple regulatory audits and is well equipped to handle the murky regulatory environment ERISA plans are currently facing. They are unfazed by potential headwinds and are excited for the future. Courchesne added “We’ve been in business for a long time in this industry and have been audited each year. Every time regulators have affirmed what we are doing is suitable for the participants we serve. While the future may seem uncertain, getting exposure to Bitcoin now will undoubtedly set up employees to retire comfortably when the time comes.” Interested parties are encouraged to call 949.298.7582 or email hq@daim.com for more info. For now you can see the details of their flagship Bitcoin 10 offering. www.daim.io
