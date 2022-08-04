Leading Social Emotional Learning Platform Launches Upgrades for Back-to-School

New Interface, Assessment, and Expanded Spanish Curriculum Power 7 Mindsets PreK-12 Fall Release.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, a leading provider of PreK-12 social emotional learning (SEL) solutions, today announced significant updates to its digital platform for the 2022-23 school year. Available now, the new and enhanced features help schools and districts support student, teacher, and staff well-being and improve the effectiveness of their SEL program implementations.

Feature highlights include a refreshed platform with new user interface to improve accessibility of digital curriculum and content, adult SEL programming, expanded Spanish curriculum, and next generation progress monitoring and assessment tools.

“The new features in our Fall release not only prioritize the well-being of students and staff but also offer accessible tools to maximize the long-term effectiveness of our program,” said Scott Shickler, Founder and CEO of 7 Mindsets. “And we will continue to develop and expand the 7 Mindsets platform to meet our education partners’ needs as well as ensure our program’s efficacy.”

The new and expanded platform features include:

• Empowering Educators adult SEL provides access and opportunity for educators and staff to thrive and find personal and professional success—through videos, webinars, and additional learning opportunities.

• Expanded Spanish Language Curriculum is available across all grade bands, with lessons that are representative of diverse backgrounds with culturally relevant content and videos.

• Data Genius Assessments allow teachers to measure student well-being, gather classroom feedback, and conduct SEL competencies checks, with real-time results.

• Progress Monitoring dashboards show progress and lessons completed, overall adoption, usage, and efficacy at the school and district level.

For a more in-depth look at all of 7 Mindsets’ upgrades for Back to School 2022-23, click here.

About 7 Mindsets:

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is the only social emotional learning solution based on a highly researched mindsets approach that drives happier, healthier, and more successful outcomes for educators and students. This comprehensive PreK-12 program offers a digital curriculum in English and Spanish, professional learning, adult SEL, progress monitoring, and assessment to ensure educators can easily and effectively deliver 7 Mindsets in their classrooms. Proven to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic success, 7 Mindsets has supported millions of students and hundreds of thousands of educators in urban, suburban, and rural districts in all 50 states.