POSTPONED: Interstate 70 Traffic Pattern Changes and Weekend Closures

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the upcoming changes in traffic patterns on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39) that were scheduled for Friday, August 5 through Monday, August 8 has been postponed. An updated schedule of the closures will be provided once dates are finalized.



MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

