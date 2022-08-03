Depot Street Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Depot Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street located in Youngwood Borough in Westmoreland County. The closure will begin Monday, August 8 and will be in place until Thursday, August 11.



The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform roadway excavation and paving on Depot Street. A northbound detour will be in place using Washington Avenue, a southbound detour will use Hillis Street. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

