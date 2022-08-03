Route 2019 Marguerite Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 2019 (Marguerite Road) between Cokeoven Hill Road and Bernie Stone Road in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.

The closure will begin on Monday, August 8 and will continue until Friday, September 9. A marked detour will be in place using Route 130 and Route 2017 (Beatty Road). The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete pipe.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

