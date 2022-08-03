Former Madison County Deputy Indicted, Charged with Official Misconduct

MADISON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Madison County deputy.

In May 2021, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI agents began investigating an allegation involving Edward James Vince (DOB: 10/20/63). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Vince, while serving as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail, assaulted an inmate. Vince is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 1st, the Madison County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Vince with one count of Official Misconduct. Tuesday evening, he was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Chester County Jail.