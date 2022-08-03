Urban South - HTX Wins First Medal at 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship
Waves: Marionberry & Meyer Lemon takes home bronze for American Fruit Beer in one of the top beer competitions in the U.S.
Urban South - HTX was founded primarily as a research and development brewery, and this award validates the creativity our brewing team demonstrates day after day.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South - HTX has secured its first U.S. Open Beer Championship medal for Waves: Marionberry & Meyer Lemon. The fruited Berliner Weisse was awarded a bronze medal in the American Fruit Beer category, recognized for its classic underlying beer style with harmonious fruit character. The U.S. Open Beer Championship is the second-largest annual beer judging competition in the United States.
“It is a true honor to be recognized among so many leaders in craft beer and so many innovative beer varieties,” said Anna Jensen, General Manager of Urban South - HTX. “Urban South - HTX was founded primarily as a research and development brewery, and this award validates the creativity our brewing team demonstrates day after day as they experiment with new takes on traditional beer styles.”
This year, breweries sent more than 9,000 brews representing over 150 styles of beer to be judged in the U.S. Open Beer Competition. Waves: Marionberry & Meyer Lemon is part of Urban South - HTX’s Waves Series, a line of fruited Berliner Weisses. This edition features sweet Marionberry puree and tart Meyer Lemon Zest for an easy-drinking sip.
Urban South - HTX opened in early 2020 as Urban South’s first venture outside of Louisiana. The brewery focuses on producing creative, Houston-specific experimental beers. To learn more, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze), 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
