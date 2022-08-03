Wolf & Heron Hosts Virtual Roundtable on the Shifting Roles in L&D as The Great Resignation Continues
Leadership development firm taps L&D experts from Google, Carhartt, and Knights Consulting to discuss new strategies for attracting and retaining future leaders
"Although the labor shortage presents many challenges, it also forces organizations to think differently about L&D and create new strategies for developing a robust leadership bench” ”BUENA VISTA , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf & Heron, a consultancy that empowers high-potential people to engage and inspire others with storytelling, will host a panel discussion on how learning and development (L&D) is changing due to the current labor market. The virtual roundtable will be held via Zoom, on August 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. The event is free, and registration is open to the public.
The leadership development firm will moderate a panel of L&D experts and thought leaders from various industries. Panelists joining the online event include Nick Foote from apparel company Carhartt, Lauren Kelley from tech giant Google, and executive coach Laura Knights from Knights Consulting. Attendees can expect to hear diverse perspectives on challenges that resulted from mass employee resignation also known as The Great Resignation. The roundtable guest speakers will also share insights into new strategies that organizations should consider when recruiting, retaining, and developing their future leaders in the current economic market.
“I don’t think any employer was fully prepared for the mass resignation that started during the pandemic and although the labor shortage presents many challenges, it also forces organizations to think differently about L&D and create new strategies for developing a robust leadership bench” says Stephanie Judd, co-founder and partner at Wolf & Heron.
Wolf & Heron offers informative online and in-person events for L&D professionals, salespeople, marketers, and product managers. This upcoming roundtable is a part of their effort to deliver experiences that help organizations shape high-performing leaders. The firm also produces ongoing signature events such as Story Hour, an open masterclass where storytellers develop their skills, and Ask Me Anything, an open forum for tips and ideas about engaging others through effective meeting design and facilitation. Online registration is required for all events and is accessible via the company’s website.
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach when training employees or developing leaders, so it’s critical that organizations deliver customized programs that align with personal and organizational goals,” says Kara Davidson, co-founder and partner at Wolf & Heron.
Additional details about the roundtable discussion and bios for each panelist are available on the event registration page http://www.wolfandheron.com/public-events.
ABOUT WOLF & HERON
Wolf & Heron is a leadership development firm that empowers high-potential people and executives to engage and inspire others with storytelling. The consultancy has worked with clients across many industries and profiles, including Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, educational institutions, and lobbyist groups. Founded by Kara Davidson and Stephanie Judd, Wolf & Heron delivers experiences and solutions to develop inspirational leaders. The company offers customized, people-focused programs, such as corporate training, public workshops, and executive coaching. To learn more, visit https://www.wolfandheron.com/.
