Everglades Farm Reveals Top Medicinal Plants and Fruit Trees Driving the Wellness Trend Among Customers in 2025

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more Americans embrace natural remedies and homegrown health, Everglades Farm , a leading nursery for hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, reports rising demand for varieties tied to wellness traditions across cultures. Based on customer sales and inquiries, six plants stand out in 2025: Miracle Fruit, Neem, Ruda, Moringa, Guava, and Papaya.“Our customers range from seasoned gardeners in the Southeast to health-conscious families nationwide,” said Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm. “For many, especially those with roots in the Caribbean and Latin America, these plants bring back familiar flavors and traditions while supporting a healthier lifestyle.”Among the most in-demand are several plants and fruit trees that reflect both customer preferences and broader wellness trends.Miracle Fruit: The Sugar-Free Sweetener AlternativeAlso known as Miracle Berry, this plant temporarily makes sour foods taste sweet — a quality that has drawn the attention of researchers studying natural ways to reduce sugar intake. With concerns about artificial sweeteners on the rise, Everglades Farm customers are increasingly turning to Miracle Fruit as a natural, at-home alternative.Neem: The Ancient “Village Pharmacy”The Neem tree has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine, valued for its antimicrobial, immune-supportive, and skin-friendly properties. Customer demand reflects its versatility, with uses in wellness routines, oral health, and even natural pest control.Ruda (Rue): Tradition Meets Modern WellnessKnown as Ruda or Rue, this plant has longstanding roots in Latin American and Mediterranean traditions. Customers use it for teas, extracts, and wellness rituals linked to stress relief, digestive support, and spiritual protection. Its popularity demonstrates how cultural heritage continues to shape modern approaches to wellness.Alongside these three leaders, Everglades Farm notes strong interest in:- Moringa, often called the “tree of life,” is praised for its nutrient-dense leaves.- Guava, valued for both its vitamin C-rich fruit and medicinal leaves, often reconnects families with flavors from their country of origin.- Papaya, recognized for digestive enzymes and tropical wellness appeal, also serves as a way to reintroduce familiar tastes of home into American backyards.A Reflection of National Trends:Everglades Farm’s customer insights mirror broader consumer behavior. According to industry data , the U.S. herbal supplement market exceeded $12 billion in 2023, underscoring the growing demand for natural remedies. Google Trends data further shows continued growth in searches for “grow your own medicine” and “medicinal plants,” reinforcing the shift toward home-based wellness.About Everglades FarmEverglades Farm is a family-operated tree nursery based in Homestead, Florida. With more than 50 years of combined horticultural experience, the nursery specializes in hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, including mangos, avocados, air-layered lychees, and longan. Offering more than 300 varieties, Everglades Farm provides trees and plants that support wellness while reconnecting families with familiar flavors and cultural traditions. Customers may also schedule visits to the nursery from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.everglades.farm ###

