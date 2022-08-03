PRESS RELEASE: SAMOA PRIVATE SECTOR UNITED UNDER ONE BANNER

SAMOA, August 3 - The Samoa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 2nd August 2022 at the Taumeasina Island Resort, following its delay earlier in the year due to COVID-19. A significant milestone was achieved at the AGM, with the unification of Samoa’s leading Private Sector Organizations (PSOs) under the umbrella of the Samoa Chamber of Commerce, Samoa’s National Private Sector Organization, for the first time in 10 years.

With the Samoa Association of Manufacturers and Exporters (SAME) rejoining SCCI, the private sector of Samoa is again united as one family. SAME President, Taulapapa Maria Leota, stated on the significance of SAME rejoining the National Private Sector Organization, “SAME is now a proud member of the SCCI. We recognize that joining together as a united private sector will strengthen and promote our businesses. Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much”. The SCCI President shared these sentiments, stating “… this is a significant historical milestone. A truly united private sector that is aligned on how we can work collectively on the challenges and opportunities for the private sector, in particular to advocate on issues impacting the growth of our private sector as the engine of growth for our local economy”. The unification is crucial, as now the private sector can continue to work with our Government with one voice to address policy issues for the benefit and development of our business community and our economy.

The following officer nominees were elected and confirmed by the Office of the Electoral Commission, to serve on the Samoa Chamber of Commerce Executive Council 2022/23:

President: Seulupe Michelle Macdonald

Vice President: Faasootauloa Sam Saili

Treasurer: Tom Hogarth

Secretary: Nadia Meredith-Hunt

General Members: Fuimaono Hugo Betham

Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai

Enele Westerlund

PSO Representatives:

SHHA: Tupai Saleimoa Va’ai

BOSA: Tony Atilua

WIBDI: Funefeai Oliva Vaai

SAME: Taulapapa Maria Leota

Immediate Past Presidents: Jennifer Ula-Fruean

Masoe Norman Wetzell

Tuala Leaega Pat Leota

The Samoa Chamber of Commerce and Industry AGM 2022, was sponsored by Taumeasina Island Resort and Taula Beverages Samoa.

