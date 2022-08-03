Speaker Interview with Macarena Hernandez- Jimenez released for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics & Delivery Conference 2022

SAE Media Group reports: Macarena Hernandez-Jimenez from aptaTargets S.L. discusses the challenges and breakthroughs in the oligonucleotide therapeutics field

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference, taking place on the 21st and 22nd September 2022 in London, UK, will reveal the latest in oligonucleotide discovery and delivery, with presentations on targeted delivery mechanisms, oligonucleotide chemistries and important clinical advances.

Interested parties can register at: http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/PR3EIN to view the full agenda and speaker line-up.

SAE Media Group caught up with Macarena Hernandez- Jimenez, Chief Scientific Officer, aptaTargets S.L., speaking on day two of the conference, to discuss about her challenges, upcoming projects and breakthroughs within the oligonucleotide therapeutics industry.

The oligonucleotide therapeutics market has grown rapidly over the past few years, what key difference have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?

Well, of course, I think that the main difference is the development of RNA-based vaccines that has put oligonucleotides in the middle of the therapeutic arena. I think this is a very positive advance in the oligonucleotide therapeutics.

What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the oligonucleotide field at the moment?

For me, the main challenge has been to convince regulatory agencies. Few years ago, some of them were not familiar with oligonucleotides and it was quite difficult all the regulatory management.

What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2022?

The most important point in my presentation is that we have finished the recruitment of patients from APRIL trial, a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial in stroke patients. I hope I will show some preliminary results.

To read the full speaker interview please visit: http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/PR3EIN

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or email: agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or email ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk



2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics & Delivery Conference

21-22 September 2022

London, UK

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Catalent | ChemGenes | NOF Corporation | Wuxi App Tech

http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/PR3EIN

---------- END ----------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.