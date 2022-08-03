Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|
Adams
|
Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
|
FFR
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Champaign
|
Village of Mutual
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Batavia Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
Columbiana County
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022
|
|
|
|
Ohio Liquor Control Commission
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022
|
|
|
|
Washington Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Greene
|
Greene County
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hardin
|
Veterans Memorial Park District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Jackson
|
Liberty Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Jefferson
|
Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Licking
|
Licking Valley Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Northridge Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Scioto
|
Vernon Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Vinton
|
Harrison Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
City of Perrysburg
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.