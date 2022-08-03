Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Adams

Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District

FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Village of Mutual

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Batavia Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022

 

 

 

Ohio Liquor Control Commission

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Veterans Memorial Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jackson

Liberty Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Licking Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Northridge Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Vernon Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Vinton

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

City of Perrysburg

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

