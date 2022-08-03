Audit Advisory for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Adams Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champaign Village of Mutual 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clermont Batavia Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Columbiana Columbiana County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022 Ohio Liquor Control Commission 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022 Washington Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Greene Greene County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Veterans Memorial Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jackson Liberty Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Licking Licking Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Miami Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery Northridge Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Scioto Vernon Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Vinton Harrison Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wood City of Perrysburg IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.