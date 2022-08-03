Submit Release
REMINDER: PennDOT Job Fair Planned for Northumberland County

REMINDER:  The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be holding a job fair today for those seeking employment with the department in Northumberland County.

Montoursville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a job fair will be held for those seeking employment with the department in Northumberland County.

The job fair will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 3 at the following location:

  • Northumberland County Maintenance Office, 355 Dewart Street, Sunbury, PA 17801. For more information, please call 570-286-7178.

Current vacancies include:

  • Northumberland County – Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A and Winter CDL Equipment Operators.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions.   These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions must bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

 

###

 


