Water Main Project to Close Portion of Lockhart Street in Sayre Borough, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) will be closed next week in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for a water main replacement project.

On Monday, August 8 through Thursday, August 11, Lockhart Street will be closed between Franklin Street and Route 199, while a contractor for the borough, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., installs a new water main. Homeowners will have access to their homes. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

