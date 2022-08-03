Smart Homes Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Smart Homes Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Homes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart homes market size is expected to grow to $205.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.3%. The growing adoption of smart devices is expected to propel the smart homes industry growth.

The smart homes market consists of sales of smart home solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are defined as a system that connects with the appliances in the house for automating various tasks. Smart homes offer homeowners comfort, security, energy efficiency, and convenience by allowing them to control their smart devices. They are remotely controlled through a smart home app on the smartphone or various other networked devices.

Global Smart Homes Market Trends

Technological advancements are one of the key smart homes market trends. Technological advancement is defined as the discovery of knowledge that advances technology and provides enhanced products to customers. According to the smart homes market overview, new technologies such as IoT are being used to provide comfort and reliability to users. For instance, in September 2020, Sunroof, an India-based provider of solar energy solutions and (Internet of Things) IoT smart energy solutions, launched zunpulse smart devices. The Zunpulse is intended to protect customers while also making their lives more comfortable and secure. The new range of devices launched includes a smart energy monitor, a smart plug, a smart camera, a smart security system, a smart AC remote, a smart energy monitor, a smart video doorbell, smart LED bulbs, and a smart TV remote.

Global Smart Homes Market Segments

The global smart homes market is segmented:

By Product: Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control, Entertainment Control and Other Controls, Smart Speaker, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances, Smart Furniture

By Software And Services: Behavioral, Proactive

By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

By Technology: Wireless Technology, Cellular Network Technology

By Standards And Protocols: Wireless Protocols, Wired Protocols, Hybrid Protocols

By Geography: The global smart homes market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart Homes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart homes market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart homes market, smart homes global market share, smart homes global market segments and geographies, smart homes global market players, smart homes market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart homes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Homes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric SE, United Technologies Corporation, Amazon Inc, Apple, Google, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Comcast Corporation, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc, Legrand SA, Smart home Inc, General Electric Company, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Delta Controls, Axis Communications, Crestron Electronics, SimpliSafe, Armorax and Canary.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

