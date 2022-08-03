Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Process Automation and Instrumentation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Process Automation and Instrumentation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the process automation and instrumentation market size is expected to grow to $95.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%. The increasing focus of manufacturing firms on achieving cost-saving and better efficiency is significantly contributing to the process automation and instrumentation market growth.

The process automation and instrumentation market consists of sales of process automation and instrumentation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities conducted for the development and sales of process automation and instrumentation products. It is referred to as the process where technology is used to automate complex business processes involving using software, hardware, and computing technology to enable organizations to operate more securely and efficiently. Automating processes reduces errors and loss of data and increases transparency, communication across departments, and speed of processing in various industries.

Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Trends

Technological innovations are shaping the process automation and instrumentation market outlook. For instance, in September 2021, Siemens, a German-based industrial manufacturing company, announced the launch of a new digitalization portfolio designed for targeted monitoring of critical measurement points to complete asset management and cover instrumentation for multiple plants called Sitrans IQ. It meets all types of requirements for smart inventory management, including apps for smart asset management and remote monitoring.

Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Segments

The global process automation and instrumentation market is segmented:

By Instrument: Field Instrument, Control Valve and Analyser, Analytical Instrument

By Solution: Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Human Machine Interaction (HMI), Functional Safety, Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

By Industry: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Pulp and Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Metals and Mining, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Water and Wastewater Treatment

By Geography: The global process automation and instrumentation market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Process Automation and Instrumentation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides process automation and instrumentation market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global process automation and instrumentation market, process automation and instrumentation market share, process automation and instrumentation market segments and geographies, process automation and instrumentation market players, process automation and instrumentation market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The process automation and instrumentation market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Process Automation and Instrumentation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Limited, Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Beckhoff Automation, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, Intech, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

