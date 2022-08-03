Join as a Sponsor/Exhibitor for Defence Safety 2022, this October in London, UK

SSAE Media Group is now accepting Sponsors and Exhibitors for the 5th Annual Defence Safety Conference, on 3 – 4 October 2022, in London, UK.

LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SAE Media Group is delighted to announce that the 5th annual Defence Safety conference will convene in London on the 3rd and 4th October 2022.

As the leading global safety conference specifically focused on Defence, it will continue to promote safety as a core element of military activity and remains a forum for bringing together the leading international Service commanders and Defence industry stakeholders.

The event is being planned and hosted by the SAE Media Group with the support of the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), the UK MOD’s independent body for regulation, assurance, enforcement, and accident investigation of safety in Defence.

To view the full agenda please visit: www.defencesafety.com/PR2/einnews and take advantage of the Early Bird offer running till 31st August 2022, to SAVE £200!

SAE Media Group invites you to submit your company to be part of our esteemed line-up of sponsors at the 5th Annual Defence Safety Conference, this October.

Benefits Of Your Company Sponsoring:

• Generate brand awareness through pre-event marketing, collateral & dedicated conference website

• Discover, explore and seize new business opportunities as you network with new and existing clients within the Defence Safety Community

• Educate the Defence safety market on your company’s latest products, projects, partnerships and success stories

• Meet and connect with prospective clients at your booth

• Showcase New Products & Services

• Boost Brand Visibility at the event

Meet the confirmed Sponsors:

Gold Sponsor

• Babcock - Babcock is an international aerospace, defence and security company, with a leading naval business, providing value add services across a range of countries, including the UK, France, Canada, Australia and South Africa. We help customers in the UK and around the world to improve the capability, reliability and availability of their most critical assets.

Sponsor & Exhibitor

• BMT - BMT provides independent technical expertise and consultancy. We offer design solutions, asset management, programme delivery and technology services to customers in the defence, security, transport, energy and infrastructure markets. Our team thrive on tackling the most complex engineering and programme challenges, and are adept at blending capabilities from the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines to deliver enduring and value-adding solutions.

Take Part in our Senior Industry Leaders Safety Panel, delivering Innovation and Safety Across the Defence Industry.

Visit online at: www.defencesafety.com/PR2/einnews to secure your spot.

To sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick at +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For all media enquiries, contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or email npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

Defence Safety Conference

October 3rd – 4th 2022

London, UK

@SaeMGDefence

#Defencesafety2022

