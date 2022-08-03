Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,132 in the last 365 days.

China Duty Free Group retains leadership among world’s top travel retailers in 2021

Top Travel Retailers 2021

Top Travel Retailers 2021

LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021 China Duty Free Group (CDFG) maintained its number one position as the leading travel retailer in the world by turnover. That’s according to The Moodie Davitt Report’s latest rankings of the world’s top travel retailers, just released.

CDFG ascended to market leadership after a stellar performance in 2020. Buoyed by another strong year for the Hainan Island offshore duty free business, it extended that lead against its international peers last year.

Its 2021 sales of €9,369 million (converted at 31 December 2021 exchange rates) were more than double the figure of world number two Lotte Duty Free. The Shilla Duty Free, Dufry Group and DFS Group round out the top five against the backdrop of a second COVID-hit year for the industry. Also featuring in the top ten were leading retailers Lagardère Travel Retail, Shinsegae Duty Free and Gebr. Heinemann.

The pandemic again had a clear impact on the industry landscape and on the rankings. The relatively low levels of international traffic across the year had a direct negative effect on the business worldwide.

While Europe and the US showed signs of recovery in the second half – until the Omicron variant caused further shutdowns from November – Asia Pacific markets remained largely closed through 2021. That explains some Asia-based retailers’ slide in the rankings for last year; the recovery now well under way should restore most to their previously elevated positions.

The updated rankings are derived from company reports and The Moodie Davitt Report estimates. They include some alternative online and wholesale figures, duty free and duty paid, plus other channels such as food & beverage, where relevant.

LINK TO FULL REPORT

https://ezine.moodiedavittreport.com/the-moodie-davitt-ezine-313/

About The Moodie Davitt Report

The Moodie Davitt Report is published by independent company Moodie International, one of the world’s most successful multi-media business-to-business publishers.

https://www.moodiedavittreport.com/

Matt Willey
The Moodie Davitt Report
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

China Duty Free Group retains leadership among world’s top travel retailers in 2021

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.