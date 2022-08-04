“Hands” by Dianña debuts as #4 Most Added song on Mainstream A/C radio this week
Dianña behind only Sia, Kate Bush and Goo Goo Dolls for most added song for the first week of August
It’s rare for a song by a relatively new artist to debut so highly on the Mediabase A/C chart since A-list and legacy artists typically rule the roost.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña’s song “Hands” had an impressive debut at Mainstream A/C radio this week. It was the Mediabase A/C #4 Most Added overall for the week of 8/1, putting Dianña alongside major artists including Sia, Kate Bush, Goo Goo Dolls, Harry Styles, Richard Marx, Joan Jett and Lizzo. The strong opening week landed “Hands” on both the Mediabase A/C chart at #78 and the BDS/Billboard A/C chart at #73.
— Sam Kaiser, Veteran Music Promoter
Hands comes on the heels of Dianña’s previous release, “Gonna Take a Real Strong Man,” which offers a poignant look back at some of the events that have shaped her life. She also hit the charts in 2022 with a novelty song, “Calm Down Karen,” which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.
Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, “Andale Yeehaw,” was released in late 2018.
Check out “Hands” on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/3vtgYwn
Check out "Hands on SoundCloud here: https://soundcloud.com/diannacountry/hands
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other