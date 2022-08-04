Submit Release
“Hands” by Dianña debuts as #4 Most Added song on Mainstream A/C radio this week

Picture of Dianña with arms outstretched and hands open

Hands by Dianña

Dianña behind only Sia, Kate Bush and Goo Goo Dolls for most added song for the first week of August

It’s rare for a song by a relatively new artist to debut so highly on the Mediabase A/C chart since A-list and legacy artists typically rule the roost.”
— Sam Kaiser, Veteran Music Promoter
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña’s song “Hands” had an impressive debut at Mainstream A/C radio this week. It was the Mediabase A/C #4 Most Added overall for the week of 8/1, putting Dianña alongside major artists including Sia, Kate Bush, Goo Goo Dolls, Harry Styles, Richard Marx, Joan Jett and Lizzo. The strong opening week landed “Hands” on both the Mediabase A/C chart at #78 and the BDS/Billboard A/C chart at #73.

 Hands comes on the heels of Dianña’s previous release, “Gonna Take a Real Strong Man,” which offers a poignant look back at some of the events that have shaped her life. She also hit the charts in 2022 with a novelty song, “Calm Down Karen,” which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.

Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, “Andale Yeehaw,” was released in late 2018.

Check out “Hands” on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/3vtgYwn
Check out "Hands on SoundCloud here: https://soundcloud.com/diannacountry/hands
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

