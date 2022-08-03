KEYCALIBER SELECTED AS A FINALIST FOR THE BLACK HAT INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT COMPETITION
KeyCaliber to showcase its automated impact and cyber risk scoring technology in inaugural pitch contest at world-renowned Black Hat cybersecurity conference
We received a lot of great submissions and are excited for our finalists to showcase themselves at the Black Hat Business Hall.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyCaliber, the leader in business impact-based cyber risk quantification that helps CIOs, CISOs and their teams improve cyber resilience, was selected as a finalist for Black Hat USA’s 2022 Innovation Spotlight competition. The pitch contest gives four cutting-edge cybersecurity startups the opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience.
— Steve Wylie, General Manager, Black Hat
Black Hat is an internationally recognized cybersecurity event series now in its 25th year for the USA conference. The Black Hat Innovation Spotlight competition will take place at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on August 10th at the Business Hall. KeyCaliber will present along with three other Finalists: Normalyze, Phylum, and Tromzo.
“We launched the Black Hat Innovation Spotlight competition for the first time this year to support startup companies within the infosec community. We received a lot of great submissions and are excited for our finalists to showcase themselves at the Black Hat Business Hall,” said Steve Wylie, General Manager, Black Hat. “We’re excited to follow along with the finalists as they continue to make an impact on the industry and look forward to continuing this competition for future Black Hat events.”
“We are very excited to present and engage with global cybersecurity experts, leaders, practitioners, and customers at one of the industry’s premier conferences”, said Roselle Safran, Founder and CEO of KeyCaliber. “Our customers truly value being able to leverage their existing security telemetry to produce new analytical insights into their internal environment. We look forward to discussing how our machine learning technology enables security teams to finally prioritize critical assets in patching, alert investigations, and security engineering, while measuring cyber risk as it is reduced. ”
KeyCaliber will exhibit at Booth IC92 in the Innovation City section of the Black Hat 2022 Business Hall and will have a virtual booth online as well. In addition, KeyCaliber will be participating in the panel discussion “Building a Better Vulnerability Management Strategy” on August 11th.
About KeyCaliber
Headquartered in the heart of Washington, DC, KeyCaliber’s vision is to automatically illuminate critical assets and their cyber risks so that Security and IT teams have the business context needed to improve operational resilience, optimize their resources, and focus their risk prioritization efforts on what matters most to the organization. The company was founded by Roselle Safran, who led cybersecurity operations at the Executive Office of the President during the Obama Administration and managed security analysis teams at the Department of Homeland Security’s US-CERT. Her executive team is packed with experienced cybersecurity leaders across the engineering, operations, and business development spectrum. KeyCaliber is backed by Lytical Ventures, HearstLab, Unusual Ventures, and numerous cybersecurity luminaries. For more information, visit keycaliber.com.
About Black Hat
For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.
