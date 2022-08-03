New Haven Barracks/ *Update* Stolen Vehicle Located
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002319
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/26/22, 1645-1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bartlett Falls pull-off, Bristol
VIOLATION: Theft of Automobile
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Rory Jackson
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/26/22 at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle, which was taken earlier that day between 1645 and 1730 hours from the pull-off at Bartlett Falls in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle was described as a green 2006 Toyota Highlander bearing Vermont registration HTK142.
Update: On 08/01/22 at approximately 2132 hours, the Burlington Police Department located the vehicle abandoned on Drew Street in the City of Burlington. The vehicle was seized as evidence and the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.
COURT ACTION: N