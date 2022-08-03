Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,001 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ *Update* Stolen Vehicle Located

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE


CASE#: 22B5002319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919


DATE/TIME: 07/26/22, 1645-1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bartlett Falls pull-off, Bristol

VIOLATION: Theft of Automobile


ACCUSED: Unknown


VICTIM: Rory Jackson

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 07/26/22 at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle, which was taken earlier that day between 1645 and 1730 hours from the pull-off at Bartlett Falls in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle was described as a green 2006 Toyota Highlander bearing Vermont registration HTK142. 


Update: On 08/01/22 at approximately 2132 hours, the Burlington Police Department located the vehicle abandoned on Drew Street in the City of Burlington. The vehicle was seized as evidence and the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.


COURT ACTION: N


*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ *Update* Stolen Vehicle Located

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.