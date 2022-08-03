New Haven Barracks/ *Update* Stolen Vehicle Located

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 22B5002319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919





DATE/TIME: 07/26/22, 1645-1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bartlett Falls pull-off, Bristol

VIOLATION: Theft of Automobile





ACCUSED: Unknown





VICTIM: Rory Jackson

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 07/26/22 at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle, which was taken earlier that day between 1645 and 1730 hours from the pull-off at Bartlett Falls in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle was described as a green 2006 Toyota Highlander bearing Vermont registration HTK142. ​





Update: On 08/01/22 at approximately 2132 hours, the Burlington Police Department located the vehicle abandoned on Drew Street in the City of Burlington. The vehicle was seized as evidence and the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.





COURT ACTION: N





