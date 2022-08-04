Alpaca Audiology names Marketing Doctor as a strategic partner for digital media planning and buying services
NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Doctor, one of the fastest-growing media planning and buying agencies in the world, is proud to announce that they have partnered with Alpaca Audiology, LLC (Alpaca), part of Sonova Holding AG. Alpaca, part of Sonova's US Audiological Care division, is based out of Springfield, MO. Alpaca consists of the largest Audiology clinic group in the United States. They are comprised of 15 regional brands operating in more than 225 hearing care clinics across the country.
The implementation of the national Alpaca Audiology campaign began in January. Marketing Doctor is delivering a multi-point digital approach to reach Alpaca’s goal of increasing brand awareness, clinic event attendance, and new patient appointments across their brands and clinics in the U.S.
Through research and analysis, Marketing Doctor provides insight and proactive recommendations to drive traffic and conversions for Alpaca. Marketing Doctor has focused on optimization technologies, media attribution, and a refinement of Alpaca’s digital infrastructure.
To date, Marketing Doctor’s team has reduced the cost per lead by 50% and more than doubled conversions. Brian Venuti, CMO of Alpaca Audiology, comments, “In 60 days Marketing Doctor surpassed the efficiencies of our last agency.”
Regarding the partnership, Venuti adds: “Marketing Doctor and Alpaca Audiology share a growth mindset. Both partners bring industry-leading technology and data-driven strategy to the table, and the results reflect it. Fueled by data and the desire to maximize ROAS, we’re thrilled to join forces, push boundaries, and thrive together.”
Marketing Doctor’s President and Founder, Janet Casey, remarks, “This is a powerhouse partnership. Marketing Doctor and Alpaca Audiology both value innovation and cutting-edge solutions. Our world-class digital strategists and analysts optimize these campaigns daily to drive powerful results that cut costs and increase qualified leads. We’re thrilled to leverage data science and media tactics to ensure Alpaca soars above the competition.”
As industry and media consumption habits evolve, Marketing Doctor will adapt their digital efforts and continue to focus on optimized marketing spend to achieve high campaign performance, which includes Alpaca brand expansion and driving patient acquisition to the hundreds of Alpaca locations with a keen focus on leveraging existing strong regional brand recognition.
ABOUT MARKETING DOCTOR
Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national and global scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021, 2022. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021, and has been recognized by Women Presidents Organization 2022, Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies#20 globally and 2022 Women 2 Watch, #9 fastest-growing WPO members from around the world. Casey has also earned the designation as a qualified board candidate, CDI.D, from Corporate Directors International LLC, CDI. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
ABOUT ALPACA AUDIOLOGY
Founded in 2011, the company has over 500 employees and operates over 225 hearing care clinics across the country. Alpaca is comprised of a network of clinics throughout the US with offerings of state-of-the-art hearing health services. In early 2022, Alpaca was acquired by Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions based in Switzerland. For more information, please visit Alpaca Audiology.
ABOUT SONOVA
Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The Group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and the brands of the Audiological Care business, e.g. AudioNova, Geers, Boots 2/2 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Sonova Holding AG Hearing Care, Connect Hearing and Lapperre. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry – from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Pursuing a unique vertically integrated business strategy, the Group operates through three core businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care and Cochlear Implants – along the entire value chain of the hearing care market. The Group’s sales and distribution network, the widest in the industry, comprises over 50 own wholesale companies and more than 100 independent distributors. This is complemented by Sonova’s Audiological Care business, which offers professional audiological services through a network of more than 3,200 locations in 20 key markets. Founded in 1947, the Group has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees and generated sales of CHF 2.6 billion in the financial year 2020/21 as well as a net profit of CHF 585 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations. For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com.
