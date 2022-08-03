New Mayo Clinic Diet Launches Special Diabetes Program Rated by U.S. News & World Report Among “Best Diet for Diabetes”
There’s nothing more important you can do to prevent diabetes than lose weight and our new program provides members with a life-changing plan to improve both weight and blood sugar levels.”ROCHESTER, MN, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mayo Clinic Diet, the official diet of Mayo Clinic, today launched a Diabetes Program developed specifically to prevent and combat complications associated with Type 2 Diabetes. The new program, part of the New Mayo Clinic Diet, is curated to help members improve their blood glucose control while reducing a reliance on diabetes medications.
— Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS
This program’s launch comes on the heels of a 2022 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Statistics Report that indicates 37 million Americans have diabetes and that more than half of them are unaware they have the serious condition.
“In many ways, diabetes is a silent killer and it continues to grow as major health problem in the U.S.,” said Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS, Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. “There’s nothing more important you can do to prevent diabetes than lose weight and our new program provides members with a life-changing plan to improve both weight and blood sugar levels.”
The diabetes program offers a common sense, medically-sound approach for making smart eating decisions that will help in the management of diabetes. Five meal plans, including Mediterranean, vegetarian, and high protein options, provide a real food, plants-first, eating plan that promotes weight loss and improved health.
“When used as part of an overall diabetes healthcare strategy, this program will help members effectively control or reverse the impact of diabetes,” said Dr Hensrud.
The New Mayo Clinic Diet is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling book series and online program that consistently ranks as a U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Diet’.
About Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.
About Digital Wellness:
For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.
Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by partnerships with the Mayo Clinic and Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.
In addition to powering Australia’s favorite diet—the Total Wellbeing Diet—as well as the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.
