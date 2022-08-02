Submit Release
Governor Gordon Appoints Interim State Fire Marshal



CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years in the role.

Young has served as Deputy Director and Assistant State Fire Marshal since 2013 and has served in the Wyoming fire service for 44 years. He began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Rawlins, then moved to Casper where he began a long career with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Young served as Casper Fire Chief from 1999 to 2013.

“I would like to thank Director Reed for his work over the past six years, particularly his efforts to modernize the agency and expand its online offerings, at a significant cost-savings to taxpayers,” Governor Gordon said. “Mark comes to the position with the knowledge and skills to continue this tradition in his new role.”

The Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety was created in 1955. Its functions include conducting fire and electrical inspections for public buildings in the state; firefighter training; fire and safety education; conducting non-structural plan reviews on public buildings; and licensing of electricians in the state.

