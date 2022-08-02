Local hunter education classes available

Plan ahead for upcoming hunting seasons

Casper - If you’re planning to hunt this fall and still need to complete your hunter education course, now is a good time to sign up for a hunter education class. Several classes are starting now.

“If you’re a new hunter, the summer is a good time to take a hunter education course,” said Janet Milek, Game and Fish Casper Region public information specialist. “The major purpose of hunter education is to promote safe and ethical hunting while teaching skills to prevent hunting and firearm-related accidents. In addition, the course enhances knowledge about the tradition of hunting, wildlife identification, and focuses on hunting responsibilities too.”

Hunter education is required in Wyoming for all hunters born after 1965, with exemptions for military and law enforcement. Wyoming also offers a hunter mentor program for hunters who don’t yet have hunter safety. Learn how to enroll in the program online. For hunters who are new to or don’t live in Wyoming, certifications from other states are permitted; proof in the field is required, though.

To register for a class, visit the Hunter Education course listings. The website is updated as new courses are scheduled. If you have questions, please contact the Casper Regional Office at 307-473-3400.



- WGFD -