Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,003 in the last 365 days.

Local hunter education classes available

Plan ahead for upcoming hunting seasons

Casper - If you’re planning to hunt this fall and still need to complete your hunter education course, now is a good time to sign up for a hunter education class. Several classes are starting now.

“If you’re a new hunter, the summer is a good time to take a hunter education course,” said Janet Milek, Game and Fish Casper Region public information specialist. “The major purpose of hunter education is to promote safe and ethical hunting while teaching skills to prevent hunting and firearm-related accidents. In addition, the course enhances knowledge about the tradition of hunting, wildlife identification, and focuses on hunting responsibilities too.” 

Hunter education is required in Wyoming for all hunters born after 1965, with exemptions for military and law enforcement. Wyoming also offers a hunter mentor program for hunters who don’t yet have hunter safety. Learn how to enroll in the program online. For hunters who are new to or don’t live in Wyoming, certifications from other states are permitted; proof in the field is required, though.

To register for a class, visit the Hunter Education course listings. The website is updated as new courses are scheduled. If you have questions, please contact the Casper Regional Office at 307-473-3400.
 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Local hunter education classes available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.