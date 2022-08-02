Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.2.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Dawn Groten, 65, of Napa, has been appointed Chief of Primary Care Services at Napa State Hospital, where she has been Chief Physician and Surgeon since 2020. Groten was a Primary Care Physician at IPC Team Health from 2012 to 2018. She was an Internist and Geriatrician in private practice from 1987 to 2011. Groten is a member of the California Medical Association and the Napa County Medical Society. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Washington University School of Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $307,188. Groten is a Democrat.

Lee Bycel, 73, of Kensington, has been reappointed Vice Chair at the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, where he has served as Vice Chair since March of 2022 and as a member since 2019. Bycel has been Sinton Visiting Professor in Holocaust, Genocide and Refugee Studies at the University of San Francisco since 2004. He has been Senior Moderator at the Aspen Institute since 1998. Bycel was Rabbi to Congregation Beth Sholom from 2003 to 2017. He was Executive Director at the Redford Center from 1999 to 2003. Bycel was Senior Advisor of Global Strategy at the International Medical Corps from 2005 to 2007 and Dean at Hebrew Union College from 1979 to 1997. Bycel earned a Master of Theology degree in Rabbinic Ordination from Hebrew Union College and a Doctor of Theology Degree in Applied Theology from the Claremont School of Theology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bycel is a Democrat.

Julio Garnica, 28, of Blythe, has been reappointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, where he has served since 2019. Garnica was a member of the San Bernardino Regional Advisory Committee for the State Council on Developmental Disabilities from 2014 to 2019. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garnica is registered without party preference.

Joyce McNair, 81, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, where she has served since 2019. McNair was a Transitional Specialist at Women in Community Service from 1999 to 2007. She was a Coordinator at East Bay Housing Organizations from 1996 to 1997. McNair earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. McNair is a Democrat.

Kara Ponton, 30, of Eureka, has been reappointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, where she has served since 2019. Ponton was an Officer at the Department of Developmental Services for the Consumer Advisory Committee from 2014 to 2019. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ponton is a Democrat.

Michael Rillera, 59, of Irvine, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Rillera has been a Registered Nurse, Quality Coordinator and Improvement Advisor at Kaiser Permanente, Regional Administrative Offices since 2012. He has been a member of the Orange County Regional Advisory Committee for the State Council on Developmental Disabilities since 2012. Rillera was an Advisory Board Member for the Self Determination Program at the Regional Center of Orange County from 2017 to 2021. He was a Comprehensive Care Nurse II and Quality Audit Nurse at the Orange County Health Care Agency from 2005 to 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rillera is registered without party preference.

Rosanna “Rosie” Ryan, 71, of Redding, has been reappointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, where she has served since 2019. Ryan was a Peer Instructor at the We Care A Lot Foundation from 2010 to 2016. She is a member of People First of Shasta County. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ryan is a Republican.

