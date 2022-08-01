2022-08-01 14:49:18.833 QT Coffee Leads to $50,000 Scratchers Prize in Independence

2022-08-01 14:49:18.833

A “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket caught the eye of a Missouri Lottery player, while he was grabbing a coffee at QuikTrip, 2601 S. 291 Highway, in Independence.

“It was just sitting there, flapping in the wind a bit,” the player teased.

He purchased the ticket and then drove to work.

“I sat in the parking lot and started scratching it off,” he explained. “And the first space I scratched off, I won $1,000!”

Already excited by that win, he continued scratching the rest of the ticket.

“I had to get my calculator to add it all up,” he joked. “But $50,000! Wow!”

The winner also went on to say he plans to use the winnings to pay his house off.

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $250 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three top prizes of $5 million and 17 prizes of $1 million.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.