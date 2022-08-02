ReGen Factor increase the PepFactor distribution network to include the UAE through new partnership with Remak Medical
ReGen Factor and Remak Medical have partnered to expand the distribution network of PepFactor Skin and Scalp cosmeceuticals to the UAE region.
Since Remaks inception we have been bringing the most innovative and game-changer medical technologies to the UAE and the Middle East. It was a no-brainer when we decided to work with PepFactor”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- ReGen Factor, an international leader in medical and aesthetic devices and PepFactor cosmeceuticals, today announced the expansion of its sales distribution network into Dubai. The addition of this new territory is a result of their strategic partnership with Remak Medical. Remak Medical is headquartered in Dubai and is a regional pioneer in the marketing and distribution of regenerative medicine and biotechnology solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This expansion will introduce the PepFactor Skin and PepFactor Scalp cosmeceutical product range throughout Remak Medical’s current network in Dubai and the surrounding regions.
Remak Medical, managed by Dr Khalid Remaly has been appointed as our exclusive distributor for the UAE region based in Dubai and operating out of Kairo. Since its inception in 2003, Remak Medical has established a successful track record in introducing, building and developing profitable brands in the fields of biotechnology products and medical devices. ReGen Factor is excited to work with Remak and is anticipating a high volume of sales throughout the region in the coming months and years.
“Since Remak’s inception, we have been bringing the most innovative and game-changer medical technologies to the UAE and the Middle East, as such, it was a no-brainer when we decided to work with PepFactor after seeing its innovation in regenerative aesthetics and thus a precious addition to our portfolio and our plans for growth. We are absolutely sure that PepFactor will be a game changer in the aesthetic field in Dubai and the Middle East market,” said Dr Khalid Remaly, Remak Medical.
"PepFactor delivers visible and reliable treatment results quickly, making PepFactor the go-to treatment for skin and scalp treatments in some of the world’s most exclusive med spas. ReGen Factor is pleased with the fast-paced growth of the PepFactor Skin and PepFactor Scalp treatments and is excited to see the growth and expansion into the Dubai region" said Stephen Blignaut, President & CEO, ReGen Factor Pty Ltd.
Tahli Fitzpatrick, of International Communications at ReGen Factor, added, " We are pleased to announce the appointment of Remak Medical as our exclusive PepFactor distributor in the UAE. Remak Medical boasts an extensive network and we are looking forward to working closely with Dr Khalid Remaly to expand PepFactors offerings throughout the region."
About ReGen Factor
ReGen Factor is the industry’s leading manufacturer and distributor of cutting-edge skin and scalp treatments for men and women seeking the best cosmeceutical treatments for fast and effective skin and scalp treatments. With a firm commitment to technology and innovation along with our expertise in bio-identical cost-effective fibroblast growth factors, we are making a global impact in the cosmetic, cosmeceutical, and pharmaceutical realms. We specialize in delivering cutting-edge solutions by formulating and designing world-exclusive, luxurious cosmeceuticals that deliver never seen before results. We focus on helping medical spas and beauty salons with anti-aging, skincare and scalp rejuvenation treatments to deliver more effective treatments with real results more efficiently and cost-effectively.
For more information visit www.regenfactor.com.au and www.pepfactor.com
