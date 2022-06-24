Vaccine and Valuable Protein expert Assoc Prof Veysel Kayser joins ReGen Factor Advisory Board
Assoc Prof Veysel Kayser to join ReGen Factor’s scientific advisory board.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReGen Factor, a biomedical company with manufacturing and R&D in Hong Kong and the USA, is pleased to announce the appointment of Assoc Prof Veysel Kayser as their Scientiﬁc Advisory Board member and consultant for their current and future product range.
Assoc Professor Veysel Kayser has extensive research experience within the ﬁelds of biologics and vaccines. During his academic career, Assoc Prof Veysel Kayser has studied mAbs, biosimilars, vaccines, their formulations and nanoparticles. His over 60 published research papers have been cited over 2,500 times globally and he is well regarded within the scientiﬁc community.
"What impresses me most about ReGen Factor is its leadership team led by founder Stephen Blignaut, and its open-mindedness and willingness to adapt to changes in this rapidly evolving space." says Kayser.
"Since 2018 it has built the company with predominantly its own capital and is developing innovative products. By producing its active ingredients with world-leading processes for cost-eﬀective and bio-identical valuable proteins, it oﬀers quality products at aﬀordable prices. We are honoured to be able to count on Veysel's advice and mentorship, including his expertise on therapeutic proteins and biologics," says ReGen Factor founder Stephen Blignaut. "His over 15 years of experience and research in therapeutic proteins and background as a successful scientist and researcher make him a valued member of our Advisory Board."
About ReGen Factor
ReGen Factor is an international biologics company with access to GMP facilities in Hong Kong and manufacturing in the United States. It has developed a broad range of innovative biological products and is a world-leading bFGF manufacturer.
