Illinois Towing Entrepreneur to Enter into International Towing Hall of Fame
Marci Gratzianna will be the second generation and the second woman in her family to be inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame.
Marci Gratzianna of O'Hare Towing Service in Illinois Will Be One of a Handful of Women in the Towing Hall of Fame
Marci has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the towing industry as well as her community.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has selected Marci Gratzianna of O'Hare Towing Service, Downers Grove, Ill., to enter into its Hall of Fame this fall, making Gratizianna the second generation and second woman in her family to join the Towing Hall of Fame.
— Nomination statement
Gratzianna is co-owner of O'Hare Towing Service, along with husband Bill Gratzianna. The company was launched in 2001, but she has been part of the towing and recovery community in Illinois, regionally and nationally, since the 1980s. She grew up watching her mother, Mary K. Cooper, run the family towing business in Chicago. Cooper was selected for the Towing Hall of Fame in 1999, making Gratzianna the second generation and the second woman in her family to be honored.
"Marci grew up in a towing family, and at age 17 started working with her mother at Cooper's Towing," states one of more than a dozen nominations for Gratzianna. "Marci has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the towing industry as well as her community."
Gratzianna has been deeply involved in many towing organizations including in her home state of Illinois as well as nationally in the Towing & Recovery Association of America and its affiliate, the Women of the Towing and Recovery Association of America, where she helped raise scholarship funds for the offspring of the towing community. WTRAA later named her Tow Woman of the Year, its highest honor.
"Not only does Marci devote her own time, but also leads, guides and inspires others to give back to the towing industry as well."
She is dedicated to raising the profile and image of the towing and recovery industry, having co-starred in the television series, "Wrecked: Life in the Crash Lane," which also illustrated the roadside dangers faced by towing operators. The show lasted two seasons. "Marci and her family have always done their best to show the towing industry in a positive light."
Gratzianna is now paving the way for a third generation of towing women by mentoring her daughters in O'Hare Towing Services. "I admire Marci as a hands-on towing operator. Her knowledge of equipment and experience of what's necessary to get the job done is a true testament to other women in the industry."
She will be honored by the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by dedicated towing professionals. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
Reach Marci Gratzianna of O'Hare Towing Service, Downers Grove, Ill., at 630-546-8136 or mgratzianna@oharetowing.com.
