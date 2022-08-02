Route 224 Bridge Inspection Work this Week in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on Route 224 in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 3-4 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur between Jackson Street (Route 551) and Edinburg Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews conduct bridge inspection work on the Route 224 bridge over the Mahoning River.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the routine inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

