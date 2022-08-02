Two grizzly bears relocated in northwest Wyoming

8/2/2022 3:04:01 PM

Cody - After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 31 and an adult male grizzly bear on Aug. 1.

Both grizzly bears were captured and relocated for livestock depredations that occurred on private and public land, respectively. The bear captured on July 31 was relocated to the Bailey Creek drainage approximately 11 miles from the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The bear captured on Aug. 1 was relocated to the Five Mile drainage, approximately 5 miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation, and Game and Fish is required to notify the media whenever a grizzly bear is relocated.

WHY RELOCATION?

Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool large carnivore biologists use to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears. It is critical to managing the expanding population of grizzly bears in Wyoming.

Capture is necessary when other deterrent or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable. Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated. If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.

Grizzly bears are only relocated into areas already occupied by other grizzly bears. With any relocation, Game and Fish consults with appropriate agencies to minimize the chance of future conflicts and maximize the relocated grizzly bear’s survival.

Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are NOT relocated. In some cases, a bear may be removed from the population if it cannot be relocated successfully.

HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP

Game and Fish continues to stress the importance of the public’s responsibility in bear management and the importance of keeping all attractants such as food, garbage, horse feed, bird seed unavailable to bears. Reducing attractants available to bears reduces human-bear conflicts, and in some cases, relocations.

For more information on grizzly bear management and reducing the potential for conflicts please visit the Bear Wise Wyoming.

