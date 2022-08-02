Route 19 Perrysville Avenue Improvements Begin Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 19 (Perrysville Avenue) in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, August 3 weather permitting.

Single lane restrictions will occur on Route 19 between Marshall Avenue and Ivory Avenue daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-November.

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and other various construction related activities.

The prime contractor on this $5.24 million group paving project is A. Folino Construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

