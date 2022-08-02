PennDOT Announces Public Open House and Online Plans Display for the SR 2002, Section D50 Sans Souci Parkway Reconstruction in Hanover Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a Public Open House and Online Plans Display regarding the SR 2002, Section D50, Sans Souci Parkway Reconstruction. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing between 6:00 PM – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in the gymnasium of the Hanover Jr/Sr High School, 1600 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, PA 18706.

The purpose of the project is to reconstruct Sans Souci Parkway from just west of Loomis Street to just east of West End Road and is necessary to address deteriorated and substandard highway features including pavement, highway design, driveway access management, bridges, drainage, traffic signalization as well as to address vehicular, bike and pedestrian safety issues.

The project consists of the replacement of the pavement, the replacement/improvement of drainage, sidewalk, driveway access control, traffic signalization and highway lighting as well as the replacement of the bridge/culvert structures over Nanticoke Creek and Warrior Creek. Generally, one 11' through lane and 8' shoulder is proposed in each direction, with separate left turn lanes provided where warranted.

The roadway will be constructed while maintaining one-lane of traffic in each direction by initially moving both directions onto the existing eastbound roadway while constructing the new westbound roadway and subsequently moving both directions onto the newly constructed westbound roadway while constructing the new eastbound roadway.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the spring of 2025 and will be complete by the winter of 2027.

The online plans display is available from August 1, 2022 to August 29, 2022. Online information, including proposed traffic control during construction, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 2002 Sans Souci Parkway Reconstruction.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control during construction, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Tomaszewski, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-3326 or ctomaszews@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

