Sensory Technologies Announces Partnership with NorthStar Care Community
We know the kind of impact we can have in the hospice industry from our experience in other markets. The U.S. is ready for what we have. So, we wanted to begin with the industry leader - NorthStar.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensory Technologies (ST) announced today a partnership with NorthStar Care Community (NSCC), a collaborative network of not-for-profit end-of-life programs and services, to introduce its patent pending, web-based technology - eShift® - at NSCC’s hospices.
— ST CEO Patrick Blanshard
The partnership and subsequent integration will ultimately lead to even better care for its hospice patients, as well as create new business efficiencies for NSCC.
ST already has a strong track record in hospices in Canada and the UK, which led to the decision to expand to the U.S.
“We know the kind of impact we can have in the hospice industry from our experience in other markets,” said ST CEO Patrick Blanshard. “The U.S. is ready for what we have to offer. We wanted to begin with the industry leader, which led us to NorthStar.”
ST will begin the integration with NSCC at Hospice of Michigan – a nationally recognized leader in end-of-life care and Michigan’s pioneer hospice provider.
“Partnering with Sensory Technologies brings NorthStar Care Community cutting edge technology to help us realize operational efficiencies while continuing to provide unparalleled care,” said Patrick Miller, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, NorthStar Solutions Group. “We’re looking to the E-Shift model to not only enhance virtual interactions with patients, but to also ease the burden on our nursing staff.”
Miller is not the only one who sees the impact that ST’s technology can have on healthcare. Earlier this year, ST’s eShift® was featured in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care, a prestigious academic journal, for its ability to provide relief to the “current UK healthcare workforce crisis in community services.”
About Sensory Technologies
Sensory Technologies is a privately held medical software company with offices in Canada, the United States and Europe. Through its patent pending, web-based technology called eShift®, it enables remote care supervision and delegation, helping private and public healthcare facilities extend medical treatment into patients’ homes and other environments.
NorthStar Care Community (NSCC) is a collaborative network of not-for-profit end-of-life programs and services. Anchored by Hospice of Michigan (HOM) – a nationally recognized leader in end-of-life care and Michigan’s pioneer hospice provider – the not-for-profit has cultivated unsurpassed depth, strength, and experience, delivering the highest quality of care since 1978. NorthStar Care Community also includes Arbor Hospice, NorthStar Palliative, Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors for Children, NorthStar Institute, and the NorthStar Solutions Group.
