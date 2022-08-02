Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,001 in the last 365 days.

Sensory Technologies Announces Partnership with NorthStar Care Community

Eshift

ST already has a strong track record in hospices in Canada and the UK, which led to the decision to expand to the U.S.

We know the kind of impact we can have in the hospice industry from our experience in other markets. The U.S. is ready for what we have. So, we wanted to begin with the industry leader - NorthStar.”
— ST CEO Patrick Blanshard
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensory Technologies (ST) announced today a partnership with NorthStar Care Community (NSCC), a collaborative network of not-for-profit end-of-life programs and services, to introduce its patent pending, web-based technology - eShift® - at NSCC’s hospices.

The partnership and subsequent integration will ultimately lead to even better care for its hospice patients, as well as create new business efficiencies for NSCC.

ST already has a strong track record in hospices in Canada and the UK, which led to the decision to expand to the U.S.

“We know the kind of impact we can have in the hospice industry from our experience in other markets,” said ST CEO Patrick Blanshard. “The U.S. is ready for what we have to offer. We wanted to begin with the industry leader, which led us to NorthStar.”

ST will begin the integration with NSCC at Hospice of Michigan – a nationally recognized leader in end-of-life care and Michigan’s pioneer hospice provider.

“Partnering with Sensory Technologies brings NorthStar Care Community cutting edge technology to help us realize operational efficiencies while continuing to provide unparalleled care,” said Patrick Miller, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, NorthStar Solutions Group. “We’re looking to the E-Shift model to not only enhance virtual interactions with patients, but to also ease the burden on our nursing staff.”

Miller is not the only one who sees the impact that ST’s technology can have on healthcare. Earlier this year, ST’s eShift® was featured in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care, a prestigious academic journal, for its ability to provide relief to the “current UK healthcare workforce crisis in community services.”

About Sensory Technologies

Sensory Technologies is a privately held medical software company with offices in Canada, the United States and Europe. Through its patent pending, web-based technology called eShift®, it enables remote care supervision and delegation, helping private and public healthcare facilities extend medical treatment into patients’ homes and other environments.

AT NSCC

NorthStar Care Community (NSCC) is a collaborative network of not-for-profit end-of-life programs and services. Anchored by Hospice of Michigan (HOM) – a nationally recognized leader in end-of-life care and Michigan’s pioneer hospice provider – the not-for-profit has cultivated unsurpassed depth, strength, and experience, delivering the highest quality of care since 1978. NorthStar Care Community also includes Arbor Hospice, NorthStar Palliative, Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors for Children, NorthStar Institute, and the NorthStar Solutions Group.

holt hackney
hackney publications
5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sensory Technologies Announces Partnership with NorthStar Care Community

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.