Sensory Technologies and Its Web-Based Technology Featured in Academic Journal - BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care
eShift® securely and in real-time connects doctors and other medical professionals with medical teams in the field.
The credibility that comes with being highlighted in this paper is not only significant for our company, but also millions of people, who are not able to efficiently get the healthcare they need.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensory Technologies (ST) proudly announced today that its patent pending, web-based technology - eShift® - was featured in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care, a prestigious academic journal, for its ability to provide relief to the “current UK healthcare workforce crisis in community services.”
— ST CEO Patrick Blanshard
eShift® securely and in real-time connects doctors and other medical professionals with medical teams in the field.
The paper, written by Dr. Steven Ariss and the team at the School of Health and Related Research at The University of Sheffield (UK), noted in the abstract that “a key limitation with traditional service-delivery models is the reliance on practitioners with levels of training and experience to enable them to operate independently.”
While eShift® has been embraced for years in the corporate sector, most recently by Dallas-based Resilient Healthcare, a leader in the at-home acute care space in the United States, the paper represented the most comprehensive review of the technology to date by the academic community. In fact, the author, who also led the study, described the work of his team and the subsequent paper as “a real-world evaluation of the implementation of digital health technology designed to provide remote, real-time support and task delegation in community palliative care services.”
Furthermore, “the evaluation demonstrates the value of digital innovation to support programs of service redesign and begin to address the healthcare workforce crisis, while having a positive economic effect and indicating an improvement to patient experiences.”
ST CEO Patrick Blanshard said the company was “honoured to be identified as an effective solution for the healthcare workforce crisis in the UK and worldwide.”
“The credibility that comes with being highlighted in this paper is not only significant for our company, but also millions of people, who are not able to efficiently get the healthcare they need.”
The article can be viewed here: https://spcare.bmj.com/content/early/2021/12/15/bmjspcare-2020-002288
About Sensory Technologies
Sensory Technologies is a privately held Canadian medical software company with offices in Canada, the United States and Europe. Through its patent pending, web-based technology called eShift®, it enables remote care delegation, helping private and public healthcare facilities extend medical treatment into patients’ homes and other environments.
About BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care
Published quarterly in print and continuously online, BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care aims to connect many disciplines and specialties throughout the world by providing high quality, clinically relevant research, reviews, comment, information, and news of international importance.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other