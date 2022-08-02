The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on the Benefits of a Dual Diagnosis Treatment Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on the benefits of a dual diagnosis treatment center. This integrative treatment combines addiction recovery with diagnosing and treating mental health disorders. Many people who struggle with addiction have underlying mental health conditions that affect how addiction has impacted their life.
Some people may have an alcohol addiction and depressive disorder or bipolar disorder. Others may have turned to drug addiction to cope with anxiety. Going to a dual diagnosis treatment center can help treat addiction and mental health problems simultaneously.
A dual diagnosis treatment typically includes a detox where the person goes through the physical and emotional stress phases of quitting a drug or alcohol. Next, the person may receive medications, psychotherapy, group therapy and activities, skills training, and other interventions that address the mental disorder and the addiction together. Then the person will be discharged after preparing for sobriety and their mental health condition after leaving.
Several benefits come from going to a dual diagnosis treatment center, including the following:
• Integrated treatment for addiction and mental health
• Diagnosing and treating the underlying causes of addiction
• Medical and mental health professionals trained in dual diagnosis
• Safety from physical and mental harm during medical detox
• Help to prepare for life after leaving the dual diagnosis center
Many people with addictions also have a mental illness, even if they don’t realize it. They may need treatment for their addiction and mental health condition, so a dual diagnosis treatment center can be a great way to get them the help they need. Some people struggling with addiction may have turned to the substance due to their mental health condition, so targeting the root cause can help create a path for long-term recovery.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
The Woods at Parkside
email us here