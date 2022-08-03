Jazz Just Got Hotter With Some Of The Best Artists In The Jazz Community
The Gold Coast Horns brings together some of the most dynamic jazz artists who are set to release their new single, "Bounce To This."
My goal is to create something fresh & new within the jazz and music community.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With artists who have been widely recognized for their various Billboard chart-topping hits, the group members of the Gold Coast Horns are setting the bar high and mighty when it comes to music that is full of blazing heat.
— Chuck Dennis
Chuck Dennis of Chuck Dennis Promotions is not only a concert promoter, but also the executive producer and brainchild behind the making of the “Gold Coast Horns." Comprised of four of the hottest stars in Smooth Jazz, the group members pack a major and memorable punch. Dennis says, "My goal is to create something fresh and new within the jazz and music community. I gathered two sax and two trumpet players who are top billboard charting artists and produced a hot single, "Bounce to This"- henceforth, the birth of Gold Coast Horns. Get ready, they are coming to a city near you in 2023!"
Listeners are getting a huge blast of sound from trumpeter/vocalist Johnny Britt, saxophonist Jeff Ryan, trumpeter Lin Rountree, and saxophonist Jackiem Joyner. These powerful artists are ready to set the Smooth Jazz world on fire with their dynamism and skill.
The song was produced by the powerhouse songwriter, and producer Chris “Big Dog” Davis, and horn arranger Johnny Britt. The debut single “Bounce To This” is sure to hit #1 on all the Smooth Jazz Radio Stations. It is an extraordinary Hit single that serves as a Smooth Jazz anthem that will have jazz lovers dancing on their feet while celebrating the love of great music. The song takes the listener on a journey through sound that will be remembered and played over and over again. The musical excellence of Britt, Ryan, Joyner and Rountree on the horns, is a magnificent combination of excellence on the radio and at jazz festivals nationwide. Dennis enthusiastically explains, "These artists are at the top of their game and they all blend well together. I'm extremely proud and excited for all to come."
Along with an exciting tour schedule, which will debut at the 5th annual “Oxnard Jazz Festival” on September 10th, 2022, the Gold Coast Horns' single, "Bounce To This" will be available on all digital music outlets on August 19, 2022. This is one for the books and will be enjoyed thoroughly by the masses.
Pre-save, Pre-add and Download the single by clicking here: NEW SINGLE
