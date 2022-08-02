Small Natural & Organic Bedding Business Runs Summer Campaign to Preserve a Better Future for Our Children
We hope that the people in our community and their children understand that we really truly do all of this for them!”NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural handmade bedding company, White Lotus Home, is encouraging consumers to take action for children this summer with education on sustainable living, offers on products, giveaways, and more.
— Marlon Pando, President & CEO
“The actions we take today will either protect or affect our tomorrow,” said Marlon, President at White Lotus Home. “We believe in protecting our tomorrows as much as possible – not just for us, but for our children too. Our children are our future, and we want to do what we can to make it as bright as possible for them.”
On a mission to offer sleep products that are non-threatening to our planet and the humans who live here, White Lotus Home handcrafts high quality all natural and organic mattresses, pillows, and bedding designed to outlast their conventional counterparts, and in the process, aims to cut down on waste during every aspect of their products’ life cycle.
To spur consumers on toward a greener way of living that will help preserve the future of the planet, the company has released encouraging and educational information, asked for feedback from their community on how to better serve them and their kids, and given away free gift certificates in exchange for feedback as part of their “For the Children” campaign.
To learn more about White Lotus Home’s Green Month Giveaway & Celebration Sales, you can visit www.whitelotushome.com and subscribe to their newsletter for more details, or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages for more info.
