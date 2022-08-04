BLUECLOUDTV EXPANDS TO OFFER VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICES THROUGH BLUECLOUD MEDIA
EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueCloudTV is expanding to offer video production, video animation and marketing services to the global healthcare and clinical research market through BlueCloud Media.
Healthcare and Clinical Research organizations will utilize the BlueCloud Media team of writers, editors, graphic artists, marketing specialists and on-camera/voiceover professionals to create video marketing and video animation campaigns to assist in furthering their missions by highlighting current products, services, and projects.
BlueCloud Media packages include the Basic, Prime, Premium and Gold levels, ranging from a single BlueCloudTV interview, at no cost to BlueCloud Basic members, to a series of original informational videos which can be shared on an organization’s website and social media channels. Additionally, BlueCloud Media will focus on creating outreach videos for the purpose of recruitment for, and education regarding, clinical trials.
BlueCloudTV was created in 2021 as the place for the busy healthcare and clinical research professional to share experiences and learn more about current events in the industry. Since its inception, the team has conducted more than 40 interviews with industry stakeholders, all available to view at www.BlueCloudTV.net, along with the General Data Protection Regulation and Privacy (GDPR) News Series, sharing the latest information about privacy laws around the globe.
BlueCloud Media is committed to educating the public by highlighting innovations in healthcare and clinical research. The mission is to save time, save money, and save lives. Become part of the BlueCloud Media family by contacting bluecloudtv@bluecloud.net.
Shannon Wolfson
